Arcblock One Day Volume Hits $7.04 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, Kucoin and OKEx. Arcblock has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin, Huobi, Bithumb, DragonEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

