ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Commerzbank cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

