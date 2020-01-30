ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of MT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

