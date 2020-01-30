Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

