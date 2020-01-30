Arch Coal (ARCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Arch Coal has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

