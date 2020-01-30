Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $44.94 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a market cap of $44.94 million and $1.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

