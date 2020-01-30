Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,972 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,449,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.