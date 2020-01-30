Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Argo Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Argo Group worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Argo Group by 232.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $65.63 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

