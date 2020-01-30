Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.10. 41,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $10,565,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,921,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.