Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,231 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Shares of ARE opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

