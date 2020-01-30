Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,367 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

