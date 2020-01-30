Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 7,055 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

