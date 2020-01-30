Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 239,830 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

