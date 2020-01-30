Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

