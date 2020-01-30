Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of NVR worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,898.56 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,836.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,663.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total value of $6,974,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,952,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total transaction of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,265,002.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

