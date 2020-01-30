Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $60,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $584,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $3,233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.31 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

