Arizona State Retirement System Buys 15,971 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $194,913.00. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,653 shares of company stock worth $8,598,092. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

