Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,864 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

