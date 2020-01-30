Arizona State Retirement System Buys 21,974 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ONEOK by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 743,900 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $74.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.