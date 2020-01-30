Arizona State Retirement System Buys 25,968 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

