Arizona State Retirement System Buys 40,071 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arconic by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $13,186,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.