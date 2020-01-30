Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Dover worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

