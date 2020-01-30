Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 188.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,869 shares of company stock worth $7,779,960. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

