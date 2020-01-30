Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

