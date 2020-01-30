Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.04 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

