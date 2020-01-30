Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

