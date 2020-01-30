Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

LEA stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

