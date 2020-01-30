Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

