Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.71 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BR. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

