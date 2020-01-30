Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.79 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

