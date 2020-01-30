Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

