Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.86 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

