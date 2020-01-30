Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.96 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $354.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.43. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

