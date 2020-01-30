Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

