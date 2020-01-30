Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CNP opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

