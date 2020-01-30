Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $285.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

