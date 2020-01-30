Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 7,778 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $150.75 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -307.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

