Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

