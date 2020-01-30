Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $199.74 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

