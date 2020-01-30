Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

