Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

