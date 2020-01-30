Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,384 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

