Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,113 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

