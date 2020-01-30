Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,267 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.99 and its 200 day moving average is $266.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

