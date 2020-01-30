Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,976 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

