Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,898 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

