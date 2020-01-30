Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,854 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 18.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 47.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 352,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.