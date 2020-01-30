Arizona State Retirement System Takes $7.10 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

