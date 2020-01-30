Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

