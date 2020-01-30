Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $274.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.17. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $281.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

